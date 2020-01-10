|
Rachel Ann Walker Yates
Rutledge - Rachel Ann Walker Yates, age 87 of Rutledge, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was a faithful member and a long-time Sunday School teacher at Buffalo Baptist Church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Women's Committee and served as a director for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Walker of Knoxville; brother Charles Walker of Knoxville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joe and Betty Mae Yates, Bob and Nancy Yates, Betty and I.L. Yates, Charles Yates, Peggy Godwin, and Jim Cofer.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Yates; children Stanley and Joyce Yates, Mary Ann and Duffey Foutch, Jim and Ronna Yates, and Jay and Karen Yates; grandchildren Heather Watson, Sara Beth and Jeremy Seal, Garrett Yates, Scott and Shana Housewright, Nate Yates, Neely Yates, and Gavin Yates; great-grandchild Hagan Housewright; sisters-in-law Sue Walker of Knoxville, Margaret Cofer of Morristown, and Carolyn Yates of Rutledge; and brother-in-law Frank Godwin of Rutledge.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Janie Pressley and to SunCrest Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Dr. Robert Boofer will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Yates, Nate Yates, Gavin Yates, Scott Housewright, Jeremy Seal, and John Cabbage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020