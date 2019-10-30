|
|
Rachel Eve Cooper
Knoxville - Rachel Eve Cooper of Knoxville, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 23, 2019.
Rachel is predeceased by her beloved parents, Thea Lynn Davis Cooper and Dewey Fate Cooper. Rachel sadly leaves behind her beautiful three children, River, Ava and Zion Mantooth. Rachel was a lovely, talented artist as well as a singer songwriter just like her parents. Rachel is sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
On this day, Rachel is greeted by Jesus, her mother and father, her mamaw and papaw, as well as her great grandparents.
Rachel smiles upon seeing her partner in life, Terry Mantooth. Singing once again with her beautiful mother and father that she had so desperately missed while wrapping her arms around her grandparents.
The north gate is open just keep looking for your mother, you can't miss her, she's the "Keeper of the Door." Rest sweet baby.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cooper family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019