Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Eve Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Eve Cooper Obituary
Rachel Eve Cooper

Knoxville - Rachel Eve Cooper of Knoxville, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 23, 2019.

Rachel is predeceased by her beloved parents, Thea Lynn Davis Cooper and Dewey Fate Cooper. Rachel sadly leaves behind her beautiful three children, River, Ava and Zion Mantooth. Rachel was a lovely, talented artist as well as a singer songwriter just like her parents. Rachel is sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

On this day, Rachel is greeted by Jesus, her mother and father, her mamaw and papaw, as well as her great grandparents.

Rachel smiles upon seeing her partner in life, Terry Mantooth. Singing once again with her beautiful mother and father that she had so desperately missed while wrapping her arms around her grandparents.

The north gate is open just keep looking for your mother, you can't miss her, she's the "Keeper of the Door." Rest sweet baby.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cooper family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now