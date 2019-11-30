|
Rachel Evelyn Roddy Jack "Mama Rachel," 94, peacefully transitioned from this earthly world, November 26, 2019. Born, April 2, 1925, to the late Clarence and Lucille Hopewell Roddy.
A lifelong member of Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church where she served faithfully.
She was employed by Southeast Service as a Supervisor for many years at Knoxville City County Building.
Preceded in death by husband, Johnny Jack, parents, daughter, Edna Matthews, sons, Johnny Jack, Jr, and Houston "Poochie" Jack; grandsons, Michael Matthews, Houston Jack, II, and Derrick Muckle, brother, Clarence Roddy, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories devoted granddaughters, Anita Rochelle (Henry) Matthews, Jennifer Matthews, Lisa Jack and Traci Brown; devoted grandsons, Melvin (Yolanda) Matthews, Jr, and Terrence (Shelia) Steele; 21 great-grandchildren;18 great-great grandchildren; son, Kenneth Jack; nephews, Carl Roddy and Dee Dee Roddy; daughter-in-law, Martha Jack; Godchildren, Carolyn Hollingsworth and Tony Sales.
Many other family members and friends too numerous to name that includes the Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church Family and neighbor, Alvin James.
Family will receive friends 5:30-6:00 Monday, December 2, 2019; funeral service, 6:00 p.m.,at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Avenue. Rev. Dr. Elson McLain, Eulogist.
Interment Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:00 p.m. National Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019