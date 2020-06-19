Rachel Lynne (Daughtrey) Mallicoat
Knoxville - Rachel Lynne (Daughtrey) Mallicoat, age 34, passed away June 17, 2020. She was a sweet soul, a giving and caring person, and a loving mother. Rachel was a graduate of Halls High School, where she won homecoming queen and was active in the drama club. Preceded in death by grandparents James E. and Maebelle Anderson, Charlie Daughtrey, Jimmie Ruth Daughtrey, and special friend Becca Payne. Survived by husband Douglas Harold Mallicoat, children Annabella Shea, Roland Adler, Amelia Rose, and Emery Elizabeth Mallicoat, parents Ronald C. and Rebecca Lynne Daughtrey, siblings Lindsey Nicole Trent and Derek Wade Daughtrey, 4 nephews Mason, Jaxson, Holden, and Grayson, 2 nieces River and Attlye, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may come by at their convenience between 10:00am and 5:30pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Dotson Campground Cemetery for a 2:00pm graveside service, Rev. Tony Vick and Rev. Chuck Beeler officiating. Pallbearers: Derek Daughtrey, Ronnie Trent, Ben Bedwell, Chris Stansberry, Tyler Trephon, and Tyler Washam. Honorary pallbearer: Daniel Hollenbach. The family is encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face masks during these services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.