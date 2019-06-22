Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Seymour - Rachel Louise Reagan Ogle, 94, finally got her Heavenly reward on June 20, 2019. She was born in Sevierville, TN. Rachel was the owner of Kwik Sew Fabrics in Seymour for many years. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower garden and baking her delicious homemade cakes. She truly loved her family and was a friend to anyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed by all including her church family at Valley Grove Baptist Church.

Rachel was greeted just inside the gates of Heaven by her husband, Ted Robert Ogle; her mother, Josie Gibson Reagan; father, Lott Reagan; her siblings, Fred Reagan, John Reagan, Jim Reagan, Charles Reagan and Nell Reagan Irwin.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory daughters, Donna Ogle Watson (James) of Seymour TN, Judy McLean (George) of Lenoir City TN; sister, Beatrice Abbott of Seymour TN; grandchildren, Eugene Ogle Church (Sabrina) of Mascot TN, Terry Joseph "Joey" Ward Jr. (Shelly) of Seymour, TN, Randall "Randy" Theodore Ward; great-grandchildren, Bailey Wilson, Clay Hunter Church, Zach Ward; special friend and caregiver Debbie Rhodes.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24th , from 5:00P.M. To 7:00P.M. Funeral service will follow At Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 East Simpson Rd Knoxville, graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 25, at 11:00A.M. at Berry highland South Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and be made at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920

865-5737300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 24, 2019
