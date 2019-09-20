|
Rachel Suzanne (Byrd) Ewing
Murfreesburo - Our Angel Rachel Suzanne (Byrd) Ewing, age 32 passed from this Earth and is now alongside our Heavenly Father as well as earthly father Thomas Byrd who preceded her in death in 1988. Rachel passed the night of August 21st in Murfreesboro, Tn. Rachel grew up in Knoxville and Powell and leaves behind not only numerous family members and friends but also a legacy of laughter and generosity. She was a loving wife to Kip Ewing and a devoted mother to stepdaughter Simone Ewing. Rachel is survived by her loving and devoted mother Debbie Byrd Martin and stepfather Sam Martin along with brother Jeff Goodrich. Long term friend "sister" Jackie Conklin Hill who went above and beyond being there for Rachel til the very end. Honorable mention Aunt Victoria (Dave) Santi, cousin's Jessica and Ian Mott. Rachel has shown more strength courage, hope, and kindness than most could possibly imagine given her circumstances. She explicitly stated throughout her life that she wished to be a "light" for others. We would like to honor Rachel and Her Light that will reminisce through all those that have had the honor to know her. Please join us at 2323 Island Home Baptist Church Island Home Ave. Knoxville,Tn. on Sept. 28th from 2pm - 4pm as we gather to celebrate her life. At Rachel's request please wear colorful attire and let's celebrate Life, Laughter, and Love.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019