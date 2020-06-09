Rafael M. Rodriguez
Seymour - Dr. Rafael M. Rodriguez, age 78, of Seymour, Tennessee died Wednesday Morning June 3rd at Fort Sanders Hospital, Knoxville. Born October 24, 1941 to Santos Gilberto and Maria Marin Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba the youngest of 4 children, the family immigrated to the United States in the mid 1950's. Rafael worked in the retail business for many years where he met his beautiful bride and wife of 56 years, Brenda Kay Aleshire. In the late 70s, Rafael finished his GED, moved to Tennessee, worked 3 jobs while carrying a full load at the University of Tennessee, eventually completing his Doctor of Chiropractic in 1983. He practiced in Tennessee and Florida eventually retiring to Tennessee. Rafael enjoyed making everyone laugh, music, movies, being with family and friends, playing the guitar and was very proud to be a United States Citizen. Rafael is survived by his wife, Brenda; brother, Gilbert; sister Zorida; sons, David, Marc and Ralph; daughter Elizabeth Hampshire; grandchildren, Joshua, Sonora, Jeff, Laura, Ian, Tyler and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Everly; and numerous nieces and nephews - Everyone's favorite uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents and Sister, Maria Manent. A Celebration of life will be held at later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.