Knoxville - Raleigh H. Powell, IV, 10/01/1975 to 11/24/2019, better known as Rick, went to be with the Lord suddenly on November 24, 2019. He leaves behind a son, Tyson who he love dearly, Mother Penny, sister Haley, brother Nathan, grandfather Jack Cockrun, uncles Russell and Kenny Cockrun and many friends and family who love him dearly. Rick was of the Baptist faith and loved anything UT and animals. Rick never met a stranger and was always able to bring a smile to anyone he met. The family will be receiving friends at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church at 400 E. Beaver Creek Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to UT Veterinary Hospital be made at vetmed.tennessee.edu or call (865) 974-4379. Condolences may be offered at berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2019