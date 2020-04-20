|
Ralph A. Leake
Ralph A. Leake, 73, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his Knoxville residence. Born in Kentucky Ralph was the son of Alex and Delsia Leake. He was a member of the NRA who also enjoyed fishing, racing, and a family-oriented man. Frank attended Bishopville Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Edith Leake; his infant son Paul Brian Leake; step-son Billy Joe Smith; and his sister Lou Wilson.
Ralph is survived by his fiancé of 27 years, Linda Smith; three sons, Michael, Eddie and Jeff Leake; step-son Bobby Smith; step-daughter Pamela Smith; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister Mari Ann Leake; plus other family members and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at a future date.
