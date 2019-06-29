Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Ralph Acuff Obituary
Ralph Acuff

Knoxville - Ralph Volin Acuff, age 90, of Powell passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. He was a longtime member of Glenwood Baptist Church of Powell. His faith was strong and he "walked the walk." Ralph was a loving father and grandfather. He and Virginia had been married for over 71 years, and he was a loving caretaker for the past several years. They both had loved to travel and camp, and had explored much of this country's beauty. He was a retired electrician and was a member of the IBEW. He is survived by wife, Virginia Acuff, and son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Nancy Acuff; daughters, Sandra Acuff; grandchildren, Ray Acuff, Jessie Acuff, and Sara Bridges (Blake); great grandchildren, Morgan and Chelsea Acuff and Brinlee Bridge. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday June 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday July 1, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019
