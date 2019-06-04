|
Ralph Clifton Thompson
Clinton - Ralph Clifton Thompson, 74, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. The family will receive friends at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN on June 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with funeral services following at 7 p.m. Burial services will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, TN on June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Ralph was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee on May 6, 1945. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967 and then transferred to the Navy Reserves. He worked at the Y12 Plant in Oak Ridge for more than 20 years where he retired as a maintenance supervisor. He then owned and operated Thompson Tire and Service Center for over 10 years. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Amy Horne Thompson; four children, Rocky C. Thompson, and wife Marsha, Shannon D. Duckett and husband Barry, Jonathan M. Thompson and partner Cindy Gaylon, and Shanna L. Thompson and partner Dave Knaub; his four grandchildren, Connor Thompson, Colton Duckett, Bailey Thompson, and Jessica Thompson and great granddaughter McKinnely Jade Thompson; mother and father in law Terrell and Connie Horne; brother and sister in law Terry and Phyllis Horne and sister in law Linda Thompson; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver H. and Mary Etta Manis Thompson, step-father John Bowers and brother Maynard H. Thompson. The family wishes to thank all of his care-givers from Hand N Hand Home Healthcare and Caris Hospice Services for the loving care and support given to Ralph. Memorial contributions can be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at nmcrs.org. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019