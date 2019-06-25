|
Ralph Cline
Knoxville - Ralph Cline, 68, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Preceded in death by his mother, Vernie Cline; father, Alonzo Cline; sister, Doris Hickman; grandson, Landon Cline.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Cline; daughters, Missy (Todd) Newton, Olivia (Terry) Bull; son, Christopher (Heather) Cline; grandchildren, Ashley, Briley, Dakota and Ethan; brother, Stanley (Phyllis) Cline; many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Loveland Baptist Church (1320 Spring Hill Road, Knoxville, TN 37917) Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8pm with a service to follow at 8pm. Reverend Jonathan Grills will be officiating.
