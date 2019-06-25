Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loveland Baptist Church
1320 Spring Hill Road
Knoxville, TN
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Loveland Baptist Church
1320 Spring Hill Road
Knoxville, TN
Ralph Cline Obituary
Ralph Cline

Knoxville - Ralph Cline, 68, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Preceded in death by his mother, Vernie Cline; father, Alonzo Cline; sister, Doris Hickman; grandson, Landon Cline.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cline; daughters, Missy (Todd) Newton, Olivia (Terry) Bull; son, Christopher (Heather) Cline; grandchildren, Ashley, Briley, Dakota and Ethan; brother, Stanley (Phyllis) Cline; many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at Loveland Baptist Church (1320 Spring Hill Road, Knoxville, TN 37917) Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8pm with a service to follow at 8pm. Reverend Jonathan Grills will be officiating.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cline family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019
