Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph "Weary" Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph "Weary" Cooper Obituary
Ralph "Weary" Cooper

Heiskell, TN

Ralph "R.E." "Weary" Cooper, age 82 of Heiskell, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Weary was a long time member of Bishopville Baptist Church. He will be remembered as being a friend to anyone who needed a helping hand. Weary was a U.S. Army veteran and a 32nd degree Mason. Retired from Y-12 after 35 years of service, he loved his family, farm, reading westerns and mystery novels and was a proud long time Medic Donor.

Preceded in death by his wife, Samy Cooper; daughter, Marian Overton; parents, Kaley and Ruth Cooper; sister, Marian Stephens; and brother, Dan Cooper .

He is survived by his son, James Cooper and fiancee Barbara Hogan; granddaughter, Bridgett Overton; grandson, Clinton Overton and wife Julie; and a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Bishopville Baptist Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM with funeral service to follow at 8 PM with Rev. Ed Bowne officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bishopville Cemetery on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 AM for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bishopville Cemetery; P.O. Box 80, Heiskell, TN 37754. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.