1/
Ralph Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Cooper

Powell - Ralph Fred Cooper, age 92, of Powell passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ralph was a member of Bells Campground Baptist Church. He retired from Sears Roebuck and was a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life Ralph loved to hunt and fish. Ralph was born October 14, 1928 in Powell, Tennessee to the late Walter and Beatrice Cooper. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by 1 brother and 6 sisters.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Margie Cooper of Powell; children, Wendell Cooper & wife Sandra of Powell, Regina Lawson & husband Roger of Powell; grandchildren, Angela Nicely & husband Russell, Lori Jones & husband Todd, Kristy Moore, and Isaac Cooper & wife Bethany; great grandchildren, Bryson Nicely, Savannah Moore, Gage Moore, Mia Cooper, Levi Jones, and Colton Jones; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bells Campground Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved