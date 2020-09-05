1/1
Ralph E. Dyer
Maryville - Ralph Edgar Dyer, age 79, of Maryville passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by family. A graduate of West High School in 1959, he retired from the A&P and Walmart. He was the Past Master of George Washington Masonic Lodge in Louisville and the Past Patrons of the Order of the Eastern Star and Order of Amaranth, as well as the Moose Lodge and Lyon's Club. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Polly Haney and Ralph Dyer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Victoria Dyer; daughters Denise Evans (Lance), Kim Mikels (Bonnie), Susan Zerambo (Stephan), son, Richard Dyer (Mechalley); brother, Jim Dyer; grandchildren, Nick, CJ and Christian Pierce, Mike Bright, Mary and Junior Mikels, Kevin Bradley, Ember and Chapman Evans, Cortney Dyer, Tony Zerambo; and four great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
