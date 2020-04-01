|
Ralph E. Miller
It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the death of Ralph E. Miller at the age of 84. Ralph was born in N. Canton, Ohio, October 30, 1935, and grew up in Memphis. He went to Peabody Elementary, Fairview Jr. High, and graduated from Central High School where he was a cadet in the ROTC and went on to Memphis State College graduating from there with a Business degree. He was VP of Lambda Chi Alpha, President of SGA and a cheerleader. During that time he also served in the Marine Reserves for 5 years. Ralph met his wife, Janie Hill, at Temple Baptist Church and they were married there in 1960. Ralph served the church as a teacher and an ordained deacon.
Ralph was employed by the Kellogg Company and retired after 34 years in accounting including positions of Office Manager, Auditor, Plant Controller and Director of Cost Accounting. People who worked with him remember him as a true man of integrity.
He loved playing with his grandchildren, golfing, fishing, skiing, ice skating, watching sports, traveling, gardening, volunteering and teaching the Bible. He faithfully taught the Scriptures to countless people in Tennessee and Michigan.
He was active in several community organizations including Child & Family Services of Michigan (President), SCORE, VITA and the Good Neighbor Shop. He especially loved serving people. One thing everyone will remember about Ralph is his infectious smile, his laugh and his kind spirit. Words used to describe him would be faithful, humble, caring, committed, generous, hard working, congenial, honest, dependable, conscientious, and genuinely funny just to name a few.
Ralph was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ralph and Ruth Miller and his only brother, Todd. When they would meet, Todd would always say, "You're still my favorite brother" and they would laugh and hug. You can just imagine that taking place when they met again in Heaven.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Janie, three children - Julie, Mark (Teresa) and Andrew (Chelsea), six grandchildren - Caitie (Jack), Meredith, Samuel, Jennifer, Mallory and Lucas all whom he dearly loved.
Ralph was a fighter through many years of multiple health issues but always kept a wonderful attitude and spirit throughout every struggle. Everyone who knew him can attest to the fact that he "fought a good fight", he "finished the course" and he "kept the faith". Heaven became home to him on February 21, 2020.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020