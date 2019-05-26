|
Ralph E Woods
Knoxville, TN
On Friday, May 24th, 2019, Ralph Edward Woods, loving husband, father and "Poppy of 10," passed away at the age of 68. Born on December 23rd, 1950 in Knoxville, TN to Ralph and Thelma Woods, Ralph was known from a young age for loving his family fiercely. This love simply grew with his marriage to Juanita, his loving wife of 49 years. And it multiplied with each of their 3 children, Amy, Laura & Adam. Ralph spent his career caring for countless patients as a cardiac nurse at UT Hospital. He was known for his dry wit and his exceptional standard of care. But Ralph's true passion in life was his family. Specifically, his 10 grandchildren and making as many memories with them as possible. Be it swimming, gymnastics, soccer, dance or, possibly his favorite, track, regardless of the sport or event you could always find Poppy nearby with his pink hat and a huge smile. Ralph was preceded in death by his Father, Ralph and his Mother, Thelma. He and Juanita attended Callahan Road Baptist Church in Powell, TN where the family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28th, from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral will follow immediately. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 29th, for an 11:00 am interment. Services and arrangements handled by Rose Mortuary. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2019