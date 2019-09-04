|
Ralph Edward Bledsoe
Loudon - Ralph Edward Bledsoe, age 82 of Loudon, passed away on September 1, 2019. Ralph was preceded in death by parents, Alf and Ellar Bledsoe; wife, Sue Bledsoe; daughter, Stephanie Bledsoe; grandson, Jaxson Bledsoe; brothers, Harley, Tom, Lillard, Arnold, and Kenneth Bledsoe; sisters, Beulah Garrett, Helen Monroe, Dean Mills, and Norma Hope. He is survived by daughter, Rhonda McNabb and husband David; son, Michael Bledsoe and wife Becca; granddaughter, Kristi Burchfield and husband Jere; grandsons, Lucas McNabb and wife Sara, and Tyler, Parker, and Jace Bledsoe; great grandchildren, Hunter Price, Eliejah and Faith McNabb.
There are no services planned for Mr. Bledsoe. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019