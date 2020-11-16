Ralph Edward Hendrix
Knoxville, TN - HENDRIX, Ralph Edward age 95 of Knoxville, TN passed away on November 14, 2020. Mr. Hendrix was born in Knoxville, TN and was preceded in death by wife, Velma Sleight Hendrix; parents, Ernest Hendrix, Sr. and Myrtle Albrecht Hendrix; sisters, Virginia Ruth Hendrix and Betty Hendrix Schneider. Mr. Hendrix is survived by daughter, Terry Key (Jerry); sister, Ethel Monday; brother, Ernest Hendrix, Jr., and grandsons Daniel Buchanan (Cyndi), Joshua (Rachel) Buchanan, and Seth (Courtney) Buchanan; five great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Mr. Hendrix served with the Navy in World War II in the Pacific, the Tennessee State Guard where he reached the rank of Lt Col., and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Mr. Hendrix enjoyed training and showing horses and ponies; and was a licensed pilot since 1941. Mr. Hendrix was employed for many years at John H. Daniel & Co. before opening Hendrix-Beason Custom Tailoring. He later retired from Lockheed Martin Energy Systems in 1990. He was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Masters Masonic Lodge #244 F&AM in Fountain City, and Eastern Star in Powell. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home and his "special girls". The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home from 6-7:30pm with funeral service following at 7:30pm, with Dr. Thomas Sweet officiating. Entombment will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daniel Buchanan, Joshua Buchanan, Seth Buchanan, Steve Monday, Todd Stansberry, Kevin Bounds, Tim Barnes, Bob Sweat. In respect for the safety to all visitors, face coverings will be mandatory for all proceedings. Masks will be available at the door. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hendrix's name to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921.
