Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Edward Hickman


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Edward Hickman Obituary
Ralph Edward Hickman

Knoxville - Ralph Edward Hickman, age 98 of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at his residence. Ralph was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and was a pipe fitter at Rohm & Haas in Knoxville for 58 years. After retirement Ralph's favorite pastime was to sit on his front porch with his beloved Stella. They went to Hardees every morning for breakfast, Cracker Barrel for lunch and Kay's Ice Cream or Shoney's for supper. He was preceded by parents, John and Chessie Hickman; beloved wife of 73 years Stella; brothers, Jim, Les and Buddy Hickman; sister, Geneva Peterson. Ralph is survived by sister, Bobbie Sullivan; nieces, Karen Sullivan, Debbie (Skipper) Bean, Becky Holland and Cynthia Headrick; nephews, Scott (Kim) Hickman, Gary (Ida) Hickman, Richard (Karen) Davis, Guy (Maria) Davis and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday August 22, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Friday August 23, 2019 at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00p.m. graveside service. Rev Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy

Knoxville, TN, 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now