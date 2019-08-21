|
Ralph Edward Hickman
Knoxville - Ralph Edward Hickman, age 98 of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at his residence. Ralph was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and was a pipe fitter at Rohm & Haas in Knoxville for 58 years. After retirement Ralph's favorite pastime was to sit on his front porch with his beloved Stella. They went to Hardees every morning for breakfast, Cracker Barrel for lunch and Kay's Ice Cream or Shoney's for supper. He was preceded by parents, John and Chessie Hickman; beloved wife of 73 years Stella; brothers, Jim, Les and Buddy Hickman; sister, Geneva Peterson. Ralph is survived by sister, Bobbie Sullivan; nieces, Karen Sullivan, Debbie (Skipper) Bean, Becky Holland and Cynthia Headrick; nephews, Scott (Kim) Hickman, Gary (Ida) Hickman, Richard (Karen) Davis, Guy (Maria) Davis and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday August 22, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Friday August 23, 2019 at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00p.m. graveside service. Rev Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019