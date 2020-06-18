Ralph Edward Lee
Knoxville - Ralph Edward Lee, 74, of Knoxville, passed from this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. Ralph was born October 31, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born to the late Elmer Lee and Baunita Lee. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Hobbs (husband Howard), Cheryl Wells (husband Roger), Christy Galloway (husband Charlie) and son, Brian Farmer (wife Rebecca). In addition to his children, he is survived by sisters, Barbara Joiner, Anna Collins; brothers, John Lee and Raymond Lee; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lee; brothers, Boyd Lee and James "Butch" Lee and sisters, Gertrude Breeden and Emma Allen. The family would like to thank his friend Terry, who provided much needed home health care during his brief illness.Ralph was a man's man. When you shook his hand, you could feel the calluses of hard work and determination. Ralph was a veteran and honorably served his country in the Vietnam War. He could just about fix anything and often helped family members and friends with car repairs and odd jobs. He would never take a dime for his trouble. That's just the way Ralph was. He married his children's mother when she had four kids from a previous marriage that ranged from age two to seven. He helped raise these kids with tough love, which came to be much more appreciated as each of the siblings reached adulthood. He loved his grandchildren and took time to remember their birthdays and help each of them to purchase their first cars as they reached driving age. He was a staple at family reunions and holiday get togethers. He loved to tease and "pick" at family members, but it was always good-natured and fun. Ralph was always the type of person that liked to listen to others rather than to talk about himself. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm followed by a graveside services at 3:30pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be offered at berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.