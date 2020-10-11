1/1
Ralph Edward Newcomb Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Edward Newcomb Sr.

Knoxville - Ralph Edward Newcomb Sr., age 87, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020.

Ralph attended Concord United Methodist Church before his illness. He retired from Martin Marietta Y-12 after forty years of service. Ralph was a 33rd degree Masonic of Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies and past master and member of Chota Lodge #237 F&AM for over fifty years. He was a life-long member of Royal Order of Scotland. He was past patron and member of Bearden Order of the Eastern Star #437 for over fifty years. Ralph was a member of the Royal Arch Masons Tipton-Greer 138 in Loudon and member of the Past Masters Association, Past Matrons and Past Patrons Associations. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

Ralph is preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph McNeal; parents, John Newcomb and Georgia Evans Newcomb and was the last of 14 children.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Martin Newcomb; daughter, Sharon Hurt; son, Ralph Newcomb Jr; special granddaughter, Destiny Hurt, who made his day when he sang "You Are My Sunshine"; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and the staff at Pinnacle Assisted Living for their special care.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m.

Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Scottish Rite Children's Shoe Fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved