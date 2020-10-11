Ralph Edward Newcomb Sr.Knoxville - Ralph Edward Newcomb Sr., age 87, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020.Ralph attended Concord United Methodist Church before his illness. He retired from Martin Marietta Y-12 after forty years of service. Ralph was a 33rd degree Masonic of Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies and past master and member of Chota Lodge #237 F&AM for over fifty years. He was a life-long member of Royal Order of Scotland. He was past patron and member of Bearden Order of the Eastern Star #437 for over fifty years. Ralph was a member of the Royal Arch Masons Tipton-Greer 138 in Loudon and member of the Past Masters Association, Past Matrons and Past Patrons Associations. He was a Kentucky Colonel.Ralph is preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph McNeal; parents, John Newcomb and Georgia Evans Newcomb and was the last of 14 children.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Martin Newcomb; daughter, Sharon Hurt; son, Ralph Newcomb Jr; special granddaughter, Destiny Hurt, who made his day when he sang "You Are My Sunshine"; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and the staff at Pinnacle Assisted Living for their special care.The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m.Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Scottish Rite Children's Shoe Fund.