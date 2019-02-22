Ralph Edward Stooksbury



Knoxville, TN



Ralph Edward Stooksbury of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a Tennessee Vol fan and loved to watch westerns on TV. Preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Rosa Wallace Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN, they then relocated to Powell, TN; siblings, Ott, Bill Albert Stooksbury, Hazel Stooksbury Lowe; the love of his life, Mattie Aileen Paul Stooksbury; step daughters, Sharon Shuman, and Cynthia Mahan.



He is survived by daughters, Debbie Hartley (Stephen) of Florida, Sheila Sturgill (Billy); son, Mike Stooksbury (Darlene), of Knoxville; step daughters, Janice Sue Spires (Billy) of New Market, Brenda Wolfenbarger (Ronnie) of Grainger County; sister, Kathleen Stooksbury Maples of Powell, Tn; several nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Shelly Stooksbury with hospice, Choices Program, Visiting Angels, nurses, and care takers at the Courtyard Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life service will be held at West Side Baptist Church (1524 Vermont Ave. 37912) on February 23, 2019 at 5:00pm. Reverend Josh Greene will officiate. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stooksbury family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary