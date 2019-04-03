|
Ralph Edwin Hackworth
Clinton, TN
Ralph Edwin Hackworth, age 93 of Clinton, went to be with his Lord on March 30, 2019.
He was born December 30, 1925 to Floyd and Annie Dail Hackworth in the Dutch Valley section of Anderson County.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Ruther Rapier; brothers, Kenneth (K.O) and James (Jim) Marshall Hackworth.
Survived by his wife of 66 years, Georgie Young Hackworth; sons, Jerry (Lisa) Hackworth and Dennis (Mary) Hackworth both of Clinton; grandchildren, Ted and Kristy Phillips, Monica and Josh Miller both of Clinton, Austin Hackworth of Knoxville, Andrew and Nicole Hackworth, Rocky Hackworth both of Powell; great grandchildren, Brady and Logan Phillips, Hadley, Hayden and Hazel Hackworth of Powell, and Ava Hackworth of Powell.
He loved the Lord and served 48 years in active service as an ordained deacon. He was a servant for the Lord, his consistent walk with the Lord had a tremendous impact on many lives.
He served in the Navy during WWII, was a trained Frogman, Underwater Demolition Team.
He loved riding motorcycles, antique cars, and helping others. He loved his family and they cherished him.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7PM with Rev. Dick Demerchant officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019