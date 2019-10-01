Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Nave Hill Cemetery
Ralph F. Brown


1947 - 2019
Ralph F. Brown Obituary
Ralph F. Brown

Knoxville - Ralph F. Brown, age 72, of Knoxville, passed away September 28, 2019. He was a mechanic and loved driving his truck for 38 years. He was a family man and a very loving grandfather. Preceded in death by son Vernon Scott "Scotty" Brown and step-son James Copeland. Survived by wife of 42 years Patricia Brown; daughter LaRonna Warden; step-daughters Sherry Kruithoff; Barbara Espinosa and Vicki Meadows; sisters Violet Bridges, Mary (Jerry) Forrester, Roseanne (Allen) Harrison; brother Samuel LeRoy Brown; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special pet Tubby. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8PM, Rev. Rick Ferguson officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00AM Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Nave Hill Cemetery for 11:00AM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
