Knoxville - Ralph Gale Huneycutt, Jr. (Gale), 56, of Knoxville, TN passed away on February 21, 2020. Gale was born in Knoxville, TN on July 11, 1963. He was a deacon and elder of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Farragut High School and received a bachelor of science in business administration and master of accountancy from the University of Tennessee where he served as president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Gale was married to the love of his life, Julie Lawrence Huneycutt, for 33 years. Gale was a recognized businessman in restaurant operations, banking and real estate. He was former chair and CEO of American Trust Bank of East Tennessee. Gale served the Knoxville community in numerous roles including Leadership Knoxville and East Tennessee Children's Hospital board of directors. Gale was a compassionate servant of the Lord and a proud and loving father of his triplet daughters. His family and friends cherish his faith, humility and selfless leadership. Gale is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Gale Huneycutt, and stepfather Harmon Kreis Weigel, Sr. of Knoxville. Gale is survived by wife, Julie; daughters Chandler, Sydney and Taylor; mother Nancy Overton Weigel; sisters Nan F. Sweitzer and Debbie F. Lauria; nieces and nephews and other family and friends. The memorial service will be held February 25, 2020 at 4:00 at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church with Dr. William Barron and Dr. Jay Howell officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave, 37919 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave, 37916. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements are being handled by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020