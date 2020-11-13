1/1
Ralph Herbert Holley
Ralph Herbert Holley

Louisville - Ralph Herbert Holley, known to many as "Holley," was born September 16, 1932 in Decatur, Alabama, and passed in his beloved home on Fort Loudon Lake in Louisville with family on November 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by sisters, Estelle Bolton and Sharon Holley, and also by his son, Arlo/Arthur, whom he joins in celebration of a unique life of ambition, challenge, and adventure. Holley served in the U.S. Army, Fort Bliss, Texas and loved to say he was sworn in the same day that Ike Eisenhower took the oath as president on January 20, 1953. He was president and owner of Holley Electric Construction Company in Louisville, Tennessee, and had a 70-year career in electrical distribution work in many places across the country including Duluth, Minnesota, Buffalo, New York, Charleston, South Carolina, and East Tennessee. His expertise and work ranged from large-scale interstate and airport runway lighting to power distribution to hurricane and storm relief. He was a pioneer and man among men.

Holley is survived by daughters, Teresa Holley Frazier, Angie Holley, and Melissa Holley, sister, Linda Holley Shepherd (Gary), grandsons, Jacob Holley and Alex Holley, granddaughter, Franklin Holley (Scott ReMine), great-grandchildren Forrest ReMine and Aurelia ReMine, nieces, Rebecca Rueter (Mark) and Stephanie Shamiyeh (Paul), and dearest surviving friends, Nancy Rogers and Dick Ruhl. Life celebration planned for Summer 2021.

Condolences can be mailed to Family, 3804 Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville, TN 37777, email at holleyelectric37777@gmail.com.

It is Holley's preference that, in lieu of flowers, donations in memorial be made to the USO (www.uso.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org)..

Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244; www.CremationByGrandview.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
