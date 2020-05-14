Services
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Edgewood Cemetery
Ralph Howard Norman Sr. Obituary
Ralph Howard Norman Sr.

Knoxville - Ralph Howard Norman Sr., age 73, of Knoxville passed beyond the veil Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ralph was a member and Elder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U S Air Force in Thailand. He retired from ALSTOM after over twenty years of service. Ralph was an avid stamp collector, loved music and genealogy, enjoyed taking math classes at the University of Tennessee and earned an A in every class. He was a member of Oriental Lodge 453 F&AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and Kerbela Temple.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Gaines and Ruby Norman; brother, David Norman.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gloria Norman; sons and daughters-in-law, Ralph and Renee Norman of Powell, Chris and Amy Norman of Knoxville; grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Norman of Crossville, Sydney and Drew Wolfenbarger of Knoxville, Samantha and Elliott Duncan of Knoxville, Breanna Norman of Powell, Micah Brewer of Knoxville, Valerie Norman of Knoxville; great granddaughter, Adalynn Dawn Norman of Crossville; sisters, Margie Gentry of Loudon, Peggy Autry and husband Tim of Chattanooga; brothers, Gary Norman and wife Phyllis of Minot, North Dakota, Gaines Norman Jr of Knoxville; aunt, Nellie Hopson of Sevierville; several nieces and nephews; special care-givers, Jesstiny (Chanel) Summers and Traci Stewart.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Masonic services to follow at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Oriental Lodge.

Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Edgewood Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation,

www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 16, 2020
