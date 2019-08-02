|
|
Ralph Hughes
Oliver Springs - Ralph Donald Hughes, age 78 of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at
his home. He was a 1959 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the survey team for 41 years. Ralph loved fishing, gardening, hunting, working on knives to share with friends and hanging out with the Oliver Springs Hardee's gang. He was a Tennessee Vol enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ella Mae (Carter) Hughes;
Sister, Peggy Russell; Brother, Billy Hughes; Son-in-law, Eddie Wampler.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sara Underwood Hughes;
Son, Gary Hughes and wife, Pam;
Daughters, Denise Bridges and husband, Mike, Gloria (Cookie) Bailey and husband, JB;
Grandchildren, Casee Meyer (Justin), Michael Wampler (Kelly), Kayla Harriss (Chloé),
Callie Bailey;
Great-grandchildren, Aston and Anora Meyer;
Sister-in-law, Blanie Hughes;
Brother-in-law, Junior Russell;
And a host of other family members and good friends.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Nurse Tiffany and CNA, Lee for their kind and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10-12:00 noon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in the old sanctuary. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Bro. Wayne Morgan and Bro. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mt. Pisgah Print Shop.
To leave a note for Ralph's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019