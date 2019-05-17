|
|
Ralph Ingram
Loudon, TN
Ralph Ingram, age 81 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. One of five children born to the late Albert and Nora (Cavett) Ingram in Sweetwater. Ralph worked with his hands his entire life. He made music and the instruments he played, bluegrass was his favorite. He attended festivals all over but never missed his annual trip to Townsend. He loved to make a garden and raise vegetables. He was a talented woodworker and could build anything. He was a welder, pipefitter and machinist at Viskase Corporation where he retired with more than 30 years of service. Ralph was a member of Central Baptist Church and he ascended to 32nd degree Mason, Tennessee Lodge 204 F & AM. He was an especially loving husband, father and Papaw to Kensley and Autumn. He was preceded in death by parents and siblings, Homer, Louise, Anna Lee and Gladys. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat (Wilson) Ingram; daughter and son in-law, Kathy and Kenny Ridings; son, Doug Ingram; granddaughters, Kensley Ridings and Autumn Ingram, all of Loudon. Services honoring Ralph Ingram will be held 4:30 PM graveside, Saturday, May 18th in Corinth Cemetery with Rev. Bud Slaton officiating. Masonic Rites will be performed by TN 204 F & AM. Contributions in memory of Ralph Ingram may be made to Central Baptist Church, 719 Cedar St. Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019