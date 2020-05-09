|
Rev. Dr. Ralph J. Miller, Jr.
Louisville - Rev. Dr. Ralph J. Miller, Jr. went to his eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born August 3, 1943, to the late Ralph Sr. and Emma Walker Miller. Rev. Miller pastored Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN and retired from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Alcoa, TN. Rev. Miller attended several colleges and universities finishing his education journey at the United Theological Seminary receiving his Doctor of Divinity in Dayton, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Wilma Miller and Peggy Miller-Hill. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife of 44 years, Gloria Phillips-Miller, children; Akil (Stephanie), Philip Talib, Antonia (Reginald) Watson; John (Andrea) Wills; Jimmy Miller, Chris Miller, Siblings; Erma (Griffin) Dean, Joyce Major, Gary (Patricia) Miller, In-laws; Logan Hill, Alvin (Vi) Phillips, Sandra (Isaiah) Lapsley, four grandchildren and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifetime friends. Public viewing will be May 14, 2020, at 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home. Streaming services will be available on Talib Miller's Facebook page on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment to follow service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Mask are MANDATORY as well as SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothilsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 11, 2020