Ralph Lee Rogers
Knoxville, TN
Ralph Lee Rogers, age 96, of South Knoxville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Ralph was born in Sevier Co. and later moved to Knoxville where he attended Young High School. He began his career at Fulton/Robertshaw prior to enlisting with the US Army in 1943. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earned three Bronze Stars before returning home. Upon returning home, Ralph resumed his career at Robertshaw where he worked until he retired in 1985. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge, No. 763 F&AM. Ralph loved sports and through the years played baseball, softball and was an avid golfer. He also coached many South Knoxville baseball teams. Preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Inez Garner Rogers; parents, Isaac and Ida Rogers; siblings; Sophia, Ersa, Lena, Unitia, Vella, James, Treva, Absure, Juanita, Blanch, Irene and Gladys; grandson, Christopher Stallard. Survivors include, Daughter and Son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Stallard; Son and Daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Pam Rogers; Grandchildren, Emily (Chris) Wallace, Morgan (Nick) Jones, Bryan Rogers; Great grandchildren, Maebree Davis and Maddox Wallace. The family would like to thank caregivers, Ricky, Barbara, Joyce, Donna and Gail for their love and care. Family will receive friends 5pm - 7pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Meridian Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, March 15, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11 am interment service. Full military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers , memorials may be made to Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019