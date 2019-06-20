|
Ralph Lee Varner
Farragut - Ralph Lee Varner, age 83, of Farragut went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, June 17, 2019. Lee was a faithful and dedicated member of Concord AME Zion Church. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving during the Vietnam War. Lee retired from Union Carbide Linde Division. He was a Member of the USDA/FSA (United States Dept of Agriculture Farm Service Agency) State Committee for 8 years, 2000-2008. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Varner and Goldie Simpson Varner; sisters, Ella Mae Langston, Mabel Davis, Pauline Bacon and Irene Sowell; brother, Robert E. Varner. He is survived by wife, Vivian; children, Virritta Long, Chandra Truman and Yolanda Cole; grandchildren, Tiffany Gordon, Yana (Sean) Powell, Shawn George, Adilah Truman, Crystal Cole, Chelsea Cole, Jameer Womack and Andre Knox; eight great grandchildren; sister, Helen Trent; devoted nephew, Ronnie (Donna) Davis and niece JoAnn Bacon; He was Honorary Dad to Matt Maples; He was an uncle to Patricia (Lester) Valentine, Nancy (Ron) Allen, Rebecca (Huey) Morgan, several cousins from Calhoun Georgia and Ohio; a host of great Nieces and Nephews and many beloved friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. with Rev. Sam B. Fulton officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord AME Zion Church in his honor, 713 Loop Road, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019