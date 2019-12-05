|
Ralph McMahan
Knoxville - Ralph Andrew McMahan - age 83 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Ralph was a devoted family man. He was a member and deacon at Marbledale Baptist Church. Ralph was retired from Reeder Chevrolet after 54 years. Preceded in death by parents, Andy and Sarah McMahan; brothers, Robert, Howard, R.L., Euliss; sisters, Catherine, Ruby, Rosa, and Betty. Survived by devoted wife of 64 ½ years, Jo Ann Cox McMahan; children, Angie (Dan) Russell, Tal (Angie) McMahan, Kristi (David) Grady; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) Corum, Trigg (Cierra) McMahan, Sarah Givens, Madison McMahan, Andrew Russell, Leigha Givens, Jessica Givens, Katie Givens, Sydni Givens, and Kailyn Grady; nine great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bobby (Martha) Cox; as well as several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Mattie and Mary for their loving support. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jeremy Ruth and Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. The family will gather 1:30 PM on Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Asbury Cemetery for a 2:30 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
