|
|
Ralph Miller
Midtown - Ralph T. Miller age 83, of Midtown, was born August 2, 1936 in Thomaston, GA and passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from K-25. He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Eda Sue Miller, and daughter, Darlene Miller. Survivors include: Wife of 65 years Dosia Clark Miller; Son Rusty Miller (Anne Laymance); Grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Underwood; Emily Miller; Matthew Miller; Great grandchild Brooke Underwood; Sister Evelyn McDavid. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Miller Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019