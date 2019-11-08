Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Miller Obituary
Ralph Miller

Midtown - Ralph T. Miller age 83, of Midtown, was born August 2, 1936 in Thomaston, GA and passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from K-25. He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Eda Sue Miller, and daughter, Darlene Miller. Survivors include: Wife of 65 years Dosia Clark Miller; Son Rusty Miller (Anne Laymance); Grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Underwood; Emily Miller; Matthew Miller; Great grandchild Brooke Underwood; Sister Evelyn McDavid. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Miller Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -