|
|
Ralph Petree
Maryville, TN - Ralph Lee Petree, age 88, of Maryville, went to his heavenly home on February 3, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was born November 21, 1931. Preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Nellie Petree; brothers, Basil and Verl. He joined his wife of 60 years, Dorothy B. Petree, in heaven.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lesa (George) Abbott; daughter, Melba Petree: grandchildren, Megan (Matt) Lafon, Brandon (Melinda) Abbott, Ethan (Teal) Abbott, Jacob (Grace) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Elsa and Avery; brother, Kyle (Roberta) Petree; sister, Lucille (Em) Way; several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a veteran who served with the Army, Air Force, and Air National Guard. He retired from P.P.G. Industries. He loved spending time making music, listening to music, and rearranging music. He was a lover of all sports and especially enjoyed watching the Vols and the Atlanta Braves. Above all else, he loved and valued his faith and family. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and the Spark Plug Sunday School Class.
We would like to give thanks to his many, many doctors and especially the SICU nursing staff at Blount Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Mickey Rainwater and Gilbert Harris officiating. The entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends, Friday from noon to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sparkplug Memorial Scholarship Fund of Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd., Maryville, TN 37803.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020