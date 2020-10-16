Ralph RayNew Tazewell -Ralph Ray-age 73 of New Tazewell, born September 14, 1947; he was born and raised in Sharps Chapel and passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tipprell, Tennessee. Preceded in death by parents, Lowe and Lassie (Pratt) Ray; daughter, Margie Ray; grandson, Dustin Ray; sisters, Martha, Anna Mae and Lorene Ray.Survivors: wife of 30 years, Loretta Combs Ray; sons, Eugene Ray and wife, Wanda; Kevan Ray; step-son, James Lee Sandifer. 25 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Brothers, Earl Ray, Max Ray and wife, Lona; Glen Ray and wife, Fousteen; Lynn Ray and Alfred Ray. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, October 19, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Tim Goins, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by Wanda Ray and Kim Ray; Wade Grooms. Interment 11 A.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Oak Grove Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. at the funeral home to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Jason Creech, Brian Ray, Mark Ray, Anthony Ray, Austin Ray, James Sandifer. The body may be viewed at your convenience 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.