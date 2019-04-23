|
|
Ralph Robert Lane
Knoxville, TN
Ralph Robert Lane, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. He was of Baptist faith. A wise saint once said, "The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be." If that is true, then Ralph Robert Lane was one of the strongest men in the world. Ralph was a kind and gentle soul, with a generous and giving spirit. He was a man who brought out the best in all who were around him. He was a loving husband, an incredible father, and one of the best grandfather and great-grandfather to ever walk the face of the planet. He was precious to all his family and friends, and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by son James L. Lane; and parents Robert and Rachael Lane. Survived by his wife of 65 years Ina Jean Lane; sister Imogene; children; Wendell and Ruby, Barbara, Mike and Karen, Gaye and Jim, Tracy, Pauline, Candi and Tony. He leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to
follow starting at 7:00pm. Rev. Louie Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm graveside service at Roseberry Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019