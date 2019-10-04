|
Ralph Snyder
Mascot - Ralph Snyder Jr.- Mascot, Tennessee formally of Lumberton New Jersey, age 58, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He loved construction work and was not happy unless he had a hammer in his hand, Ralph also enjoyed motorcycles. Ralph served his country spending four years in the United States Army Reserve. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia Snyder; sons, Reese (Sabra) Snyder, Steven Snyder; daughter, Renee (William) Snyder; grandchildren, Aidan, Alexis, Adam; along with a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019