Ralph Wade
Knoxville - Ralph Wade, 73, of South Knoxville passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 of natural causes in his sleep. He was the son of the late Wayne and Edith Wade and a lifelong member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. Ralph was a graduate of Young High School and attended Carson Newman College. He had a 40 year career with Appalachia Business where he made lasting friends. Ralph was a good man who had a sweet soul. Those who knew Ralph, admired his independence in the face of challenges that might have defeated a lesser man. He was proud to be one of the "4 Wade Brothers" who were known for their many adventures in the New Hopewell Community. Growing up on a small farm, he never lost his love of the outdoors. Ralph is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Faye; son, Glenn Newton; brothers, Ronnie Wade and Earl Wade. He will be missed by sons John Wade (Amy), Mike Caughorn; brother, Gordon Wade (Linda); sisters Arlene Dove (Wayne), Janice Whitehead (Mike); sisters-in-law Shirley Wade and Christi Wade; grandchildren Gage, Lindsee, Lexi and Blake. He also leaves good friends Nita and Craig Rolan. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee in his mother's memory would make Ralph smile. www.alzTennessee.org or 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hopewell Baptist Church at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020