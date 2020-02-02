Services
More Obituaries for Ramah Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramah Seymour

Ramah Seymour Obituary
Ramah Seymour

Knoxville - Ramah Bowman Seymour, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away February 2, 2020. Ramah was a graduate of Horace Maynard High School at the age of 16. She then obtained her teaching certificate and first taught in Union County. She then moved to Halls High School where she taught business for many years. Throughout her life she had many loves (traveling, reading, cooking, teaching, card games, watching UT ballgames), but none compared to her love she had for her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Merlin and Beulah May (Graves) Bowman, husband of 54 years, Roy Emerson Seymour, siblings, Alma, Auble, and Doyle Bowman, children, Sandra Harness and Mark Seymour, grandson Joshua Shoemaker. Survivors include siblings, Leah Bowman West, Ray Bowman (Cynthia), Paul Bowman (Susan), Lynn Bowman (Linda), grandchildren Laura Seymour, Alex and Jesse Harness and Matthew Dalton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Alder Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 708 Hickory Star Road, Maynardville, TN 37807. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 am Tuesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am. Family and friends will then proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for Interment at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -