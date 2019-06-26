|
Ramona Choate Schrader
Nashville - Ramona Choate Schrader passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ramona was born on December 15, 1930 in the Choate Prairie community bearing the family name west of Indianola, Oklahoma. Her parents were George Rudolph Choate and Lois Olivette Edens Choate. She graduated from Lawton High School and went on to attend Oklahoma State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She began her career in Topeka, Kansas with Graybar Electric. She was promoted to a position in St. Louis, Missouri where she met and married Dr. Alfred L. Schrader. They began their life together in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and in 1960, relocated to Trenton, Tennessee where they raised their family. In 1982, Ramona moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she pursued a successful career in the food styling business. She was active in her church and enjoyed hiking and music. In retirement, in 2017 she relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.
Ramona is survived by her children, Alfred L. Schrader and his wife Kim of Phoenix, Arizona, George Choate Schrader and his wife Linda of Jackson, Tennessee and Laura Schrader Crenshaw of Nashville, Tennessee. Ramona's grandchildren played a significant role in her life as she did in theirs. She is survived by grandson, Christian Frederick Schrader of Phoenix, Arizona and granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emily and Clare Crenshaw of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her brother, David E. Choate and his wife Sharon of Williamsburg, Virginia, nephews, John Colby and George Colby, and niece, Deirdre Colby Sato. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers, James Frederick Choate and Lieutenant George R. Choate, Jr., and her sisters, Mary Kay Choate Johnson and Lois Geraldine Colby.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019