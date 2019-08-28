|
Ramona Tallent
Knoxville - Ramona Diane Knight Tallent, of Knoxville, went peacefully to be with her Lord in the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home. She was a longtime employee of ORNL and of the University of Tennessee. Ramona was a longtime member of West Haven and West Lonsdale Baptist Churches and of late was a faithful television viewer of First Baptist. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Gwendolyn Knight. She is survived by her son Benjamin Tallent, her brother Marshal Knight and his wife, Sandra, numerous relatives and dear friends, including longtime best friends Sandra Whitaker and Terry Adkisson. Ramona donated her body to medical research and at her request no services will be held. In lieu of a service or flowers she asked that those who loved her go out to eat with those they love in celebration of her life and the end of all her pain. Have some chocolate for her!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019