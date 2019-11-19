|
Randal Leo Boring
Knoxville - Randal Leo Boring (Poppy), 64 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with Jesus on November 19, 2019. Randy was a member and deacon of West Park Baptist Church. He was originally from Blount County and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He was a beloved husband, father, Poppy, and friend. His faith and love for Jesus was infectious and he showed that love until his last breathe. Some of his final words were, "I'll see you when you get there!"His love for his family was undeniable.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Faye Higdon Boring and sister Janis Braden. Randy is survived by his wife Penny McGill Boring, daughter Jill Smiley, son Jeremy Hicks (Sara), and grandsons Jacob Smiley (Logan) and Nicklaus Smiley.
The family will receive friends, Friday 4:20-7:02, November 22, 2019 with funeral service to follow at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville. Interment Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville. Pallbearers: Rusty McGill, Jeremy Hicks, Eddie Stamps, Lawrence Tuck, Jacob Smiley, and Nicklaus Smiley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Park Bapist Church benevolence fund or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019