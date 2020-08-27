Randall Dennis McKinney
Clinton - McKinney, Randall Dennis, age 67 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Dennis retired from Eagle Bend Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Arlena McKinney; brother, Bill McKinney; sister, Claudine McKinney. He is survived by sisters, Ann McKinney and Donna Bittle; nephew, Tim (Stephanie) Barrett; great niece, Skylar Pile. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 30th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Family will have a private graveside service.
