1/
Randall Dennis McKinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Dennis McKinney

Clinton - McKinney, Randall Dennis, age 67 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Dennis retired from Eagle Bend Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Arlena McKinney; brother, Bill McKinney; sister, Claudine McKinney. He is survived by sisters, Ann McKinney and Donna Bittle; nephew, Tim (Stephanie) Barrett; great niece, Skylar Pile. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 30th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Family will have a private graveside service.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved