Randall Herman Hawkins
Knoxville - Randall Herman Hawkins - age 64, of Knoxville passed away suddenly Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Thelma Hawkins; and sister, Carol Patterson. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia Biggs (Eddie), Michael Hawkins (Stephanie), and Steve Hawkins (Lesa). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Tom Severt. The family will then gather at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019