Randall James Starnes
Knoxville, TN
Artist, Randall James Starnes died peacefully at home on 3/1/19. Born in Kentucky on 11/24/61, he joined the US Army at 19 and became an OJT Military Illustrator. He graduated from UT Knoxville with Associates of Fine Arts in 1985.
Randall had significant influence on the Knoxville art scene eg Visitors Center Mural, Music History Mural, Train Mural and many paintings. His work is inventive, beautiful and uniquely original. He was the last president of the Chroma Artists Association.
He enjoyed the great outdoors, travel, and riding his motor cycle. He was a member of the Dragon Riders Club. He will be remembered by his many friends and family.
Randall was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Starnes. Survived by Mother, Oda Pearl Johnson, son Christoper Starnes & his wife Ashley, grandchildren Wynn & Harrington, sister, Wanda Guffey, brothers David & Billy Starnes, 4 nephews & 2 nieces.
At Randall's request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life is planned for late Spring.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019