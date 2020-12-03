Randall Key
Knoxville - Randall Key, age 58, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020, at 5:42pm.
He was an avid fan of WWE, and he loved working with his hands, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. He was a proud, lifelong construction worker.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Sims, brother Mike Key, cousin Caleb, and nephew Shawn Watkins, who was like a son to him.
He is survived by his father Jimmy (Jackie) Key, son Justin Key, daughter Brandy (Tony) Turpin, sisters Carol Orrick, Becky Sellers, and Robin Morgan, brother Robbie Key, and grandchildren from Brandy, Logan and Skylar Turpin.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a 7:00pm service to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynatt.com
.