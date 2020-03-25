|
|
Randall Lee Daniels
Sevierville - Randall Lee Daniels, age 56, of Sevierville passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He loved to watch his children play sports. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and son. He will be very missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Williams Daniels
He is survived by wife, Brenda Daniels; son, Brandon Daniels; daughter; Brandy Daniels, grandchildren, Stockton David Stiles and Salem Stiles; brother, Scott Daniels; mother, Ruth McIntire; nephew, Seth Daniels; and niece, Sara Daniels
A private graveside service will be held at Highland South Cemetery with Thomas J. Rayford officiating. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020