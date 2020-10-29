Randall Lynn Kitts
Maynardville - Randall Lynn Kitts, May 2, 1975 - October 28, 2020. Our Randy left this world for paradise due to complications from Covid-19.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary; grandfather, Ralph Kitts; grandparents, Ted and Wilma Kitts; aunt and uncle, Sandy and Boo. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Nickie and sons, Richie, Austin, Michael and Sammy; brother, Glen; his father and stepmother, Ron and Neva; grandmother, Bonnie Reece; aunts, Sharon and Donna; uncle, Joel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Brenda Baker; and several cousins.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no public memorial at this time. The family will have a private service at a later date. Many thanks to Tennova North and their wonderful staff for their love and care. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Randy Kitts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net